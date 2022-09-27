Complete Cover report details outsourcing to South Africa and job cuts
Complete Cover Group introduced a restructuring programme in the fourth quarter of 2021 to significantly reduce the UK workforce with much of the customer facing activities outsourced to South Africa, a Companies House filing has revealed.
The statement in the motor broker’s annual results to 31 December 2021 added that the process would continue through 2022.
The filing detailed that turnover at the business dropped in 2021 to £14.03m from £9.9m the year before.
The loss after tax grew to £2.49m in 2021, from a deficit of £191,000 the previous year.
In the latest update Complete Cover stated that 2021 had been a challenging year as it traded through the impact of the pandemic.
The company admitted to being unable to “flex its
