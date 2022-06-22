ERS widens appetite on car offering with digital expansion
According to the insurer the move reflects its strategy to create the most efficient experience for brokers to bind and manage risks, by bringing more of its specialist products online either through software houses, ERS eTrade or Plug-in to ERS.
ERS Car’s footprint expansion is now live and is available through CDL, OpenGI and SSP. The update will automatically rate vehicles of up to £100,000; drivers with blemished records; and includes a wider appetite for electric and hybrid vehicles.
The
