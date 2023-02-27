Fleet specialist Flock secures $38m in funding
London-based insurtech Flock has raised $38m (£31.7m) in a series B funding led by Octopus Ventures.
According to Flock's CEO, Ed Leon Klinger, the funding round will allow the company to expand into new segments of the commercial motor industry, as well as new geographical locations.
Flock’s chief revenue officer discusses the specialist’s plans for growing its broker network and launching new products
The insurtech will be “doubling down” on its data-driven approach to risk quantification and dynamic
