In 1828 Henry Willis began his career as a merchant selling imported goods on commission in the UK at the Baltic Exchange in London. Willis applied for membership of Lloyd’s in 1848, where he started to broker insurance for the cargoes of commodities he sold on commission. As his enterprise grew, he became involved in the hull business, establishing himself in marine insurance and founding Henry Willis & Company. Today WTW, created by the merger of Willis and Towers Watson in 2016, aims to provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital to help make organization more resilient, motivate workforces, and maximize performance.
My Perfect Broker Week: WTW Network’s Rachael Charles
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Rachael Charles, business partner, WTW Networks, shares her thoughts.
Brokers urged to educate customers looking to save costs on insurance
Brokers should educate customers keen to cut back on premium spend as to the risky consequences they could face, according to Guy Penn trading director Mark Whiteman.
WTW names Joyner as new GB head
WTW has appointed Gaby Joyner as head of Great Britain replacing John Ball who retired from the firm in August 2023.
WTW expands GB operations with two leaders and new Cardiff office
WTW has appointed Chris Milnes to run the North and Scotland.
My Perfect Broker Week: WTW’s Dave Fletcher
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Dave Fletcher, regional director Wales & West, WTW outlines his thoughts.
Motor insurance prices at record high – ABI
The average premium paid for private comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of this year was £511, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest figure since it started collecting the data in 2012.
WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.
WTW/Confused: 12-month motor premium rise the highest since records began
Comprehensive car insurance premiums have risen by a record 40% (£222) during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £776 on average, according to the latest Confused Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW.
New WTW Networks MD John Read sees “wealth of opportunities”
John Read has hailed the “wealth of opportunities” after stepping up to be managing director of WTW Networks.
Howden appoints Rowan Douglas as CEO of climate risk and resilience
Howden has appointed former WTW climate leader Rowan Douglas as CEO, climate risk and resilience.
Brokers should push for 12-month BI indemnity periods to be extended
The 12-month indemnity period in business interruption insurance cover should be consigned to history and replaced with a minimum 18- to 24-month one as standard.
Hear from WTW, Gallagher, Movo, Brokerbility and Applied at the next Broker Breakfast session
The next Insurance Age Broker Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 14 June in Bristol.
Starting up a broker can cost as little as £50,000 – WTW networks
Willis Towers Watson Networks believes brokers can start up for as little as £50,000.
UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual rise in over a decade
Car insurance premiums increased by £107 (20%) during the past 12 months, with motorists now on average paying £657, according to research from Confused and WTW.
Brokers need to get on the front foot and mirror fee increases of lawyers and accountants
Brokers should follow the lead of other professional services and not be sheepish when it comes to putting up client fees to reflect the value they add.
Miller CEO targets growth at ‘greater pace’ as revenues top £200m
Lloyd’s broker Miller has marked its second anniversary as an independent broker with revenues breaking through £200m, it announced today.
WTW achieves 3% organic broking growth in 2022
WTW has reported 3% organic growth in risk and broking revenues for 2022 boosted by a 5% rise in the final quarter of the year.
Fitch warns of ‘dire’ profitability for insurers in ‘bleak’ picture
The outlook for UK home and motor insurers’ profitability “remains pretty dire for 2023”, according to Federico Faccio, senior director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Car premiums surge 19% in 2022
Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased sharply by 19% during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £629 on average, according to the latest Car Insurance Price Index.
Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving
Insurance United Against Dementia is preparing for the latest Insurance Day of Giving with several firms already committed to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
WTW, Liberty and Markel team up on complex specialty risks digital trading platform
WTW has staked its claim for a “step-change” in digital trading as it unveiled a collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel launching the pilot phase of a commercial insurance platform.