Willis Towers Watson

In 1828 Henry Willis began his career as a merchant selling imported goods on commission in the UK at the Baltic Exchange in London. Willis applied for membership of Lloyd’s in 1848, where he started to broker insurance for the cargoes of commodities he sold on commission. As his enterprise grew, he became involved in the hull business, establishing himself in marine insurance and founding Henry Willis & Company. Today  WTW, created by the merger of Willis and Towers Watson in 2016, aims to provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital to help make organization more resilient, motivate workforces, and maximize performance.

Willis Towers Watson features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.

My Perfect Broker Week: WTW’s Dave Fletcher

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Dave Fletcher, regional director Wales & West, WTW outlines his thoughts.

Motor insurance prices at record high – ABI

The average premium paid for private comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of this year was £511, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest figure since it started collecting the data in 2012.

Car premiums surge 19% in 2022

Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased sharply by 19% during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £629 on average, according to the latest Car Insurance Price Index.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: