People Moves: 5 – 9 February 2024

Featuring: SiriusPoint, WTW, Woodgate & Clark, Rokstone, Coalition, Howden, CFC, Xenia, Canopius Group, MSIG, RSA, McClarrons and Direct Line Group.

SiriusPoint makes key hires

SiriusPoint has named Chris Fenn as head of marine London, John Hopper as head of energy, and Victoria Hopgood as senior underwriter for energy.

Fenn brings over 25 years of experience and will be based in London reporting to Steve Smyth, head of marine international and active underwriter for Syndicate 1945.

Hopper has over