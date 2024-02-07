Insurance Age

WTW reports 10% organic broking growth in 2023

WTW has confirmed 10% organic growth in its risk and broking division last year, an improvement on the 3% achieved in 2022.

The figure was helped by a 12% organic surge in the final quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the unit totalled $1.08bn (£855m) for Q4 as the year measured in at $3.74bn.

Annual operating income rose by $79m to $813m.

In keeping with competitors Aon and Marsh, the international giant did not supply a UK breakdown.

