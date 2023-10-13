Broker Expo 2023: Data “armistice” to lead to greater info sharing and better decisions
Sharing data across the industry will help insurers and brokers make more informed decisions for their customers, according to panellists at Broker Expo yesterday.
The experts at the Changing Face of Insurance Distribution panel in Birmingham discussed how greater partnering will lead to better outcomes for all.Data shared across the industry
Leon Walker, UK leader at Aon Inpoint, claimed: “I think this whole competitive advantage in me holding better or deeper data than you –that will die.”
He added: “It feels like a cultural barrier rather than a technical barrier. If we could pull it, all of us could make better decisions on behalf of the client
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
More on Technology
Theo Duchen, Lea Cheesbrough, Partners& and Marsh win big at UK Broker Awards 2023
Hailed as “a true technology entrepreneur”, Theo Duchen, co-founder of Acturis, pictured, won the Achievement Awards at the 2023 UK Broker Awards last night at the VOX, NEC, Birmingham.
People Moves: 25 – 29 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Brokers “front and centre” for Hiscox, says Dye on one-year anniversary
Celebrating his first year as UK CEO of Hiscox, Jon Dye tells Insurance Age about the central role of brokers in the insurer’s growth strategy across its new operating model in high net worth, beefed up regional structure and schemes ambitions.
Arkel Underwriting targets landlord growth with Applied expansion
Arkel Underwriting has rolled out its landlord product, Premier Let, on Applied Systems in its second partnership with the software provider in a matter of months.
People Moves: 18 – 22 September 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Ripe Thinking notches up first buy with boat insurance specialist
Insurtech broker Ripe has completed its first acquisition by snapping up specialist boat insurance provider, Craftinsure.
Blog: Market challenges make it the ideal time for brokers to digitise
Far from being a risk, digitisation is the best protection brokers can invest in to reduce the impact of market uncertainty. And Risto Rossar, CEO and founder of Insly, argues the timing could not be better given ongoing challenges from recruitment to policyholder retention.
Majority of brokers using AI on a daily basis – RSA survey
Four in five brokers are already using artificial intelligence on a daily basis – and almost half see the potential benefits, but are also aware of the challenges it poses.