Broker Expo 2023: Data “armistice” to lead to greater info sharing and better decisions

Sharing data across the industry will help insurers and brokers make more informed decisions for their customers, according to panellists at Broker Expo yesterday.

The experts at the Changing Face of Insurance Distribution panel in Birmingham discussed how greater partnering will lead to better outcomes for all.

Data shared across the industry

Leon Walker, UK leader at Aon Inpoint, claimed: “I think this whole competitive advantage in me holding better or deeper data than you –that will die.”

He added: “It feels like a cultural barrier rather than a technical barrier. If we could pull it, all of us could make better decisions on behalf of the client