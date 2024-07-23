Clarke starts at WTW as president of risk and broking

WTW has confirmed the arrival of Lucy Clarke as president of risk and broking with Adam Garrard taking on the new role of chairman of risk and broking.

Clarke’s move from Marsh and Garrard’s job switch were announced in July 2023.

The segment consists of more than 14,000 people serving 140 countries and markets around the world.

Bringing more than 25 years of insurance experience to the post, Clarke, pictured, was previously president of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement for more than four years.

Before this, she was CEO of JLT Global Specialty, taking up the wider post after