Liberty Specialty Markets takes Andrew Jackson from WTW for key broker role

Liberty Specialty Markets has added Andrew Jackson from WTW as global head of business development and market management.

Jackson, pictured, will develop and manage the execution of the global distribution strategy, alongside strengthening existing broker relationships and developing new ones.

Joining from WTW, where he was global head of carrier management for eight years, Jackson brings more than 40 years of industry experience to the role.

He replaces Mark Stephenson, formerly head of business development and market relationships at LSM.

Jackson will report to LSM managing director Phil Hobbs and sit on the