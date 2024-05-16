Biba 2024: Work from home being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ in luring broker talent
Work from home is being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ in the war for talent, said broker boss Shona Robertson.Roberston, a partner at H&R Insurance Services, said her broker has 22 staff across two locations. The staff are hybrid workers. Speaking as part of a panel at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference titled ’What’s next for brokers?’, Robertson added she would love to get her staff back in the office more, although, not five days a week. “What is stopping me forcing more time in the office is the competition,” she said. “All I get is, ‘well, if I can go and work for another big
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Biba 2024: Conference to return to Manchester for next two years
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed its conference will return to Manchester in 2025 and 2026.
Biba 2024: David Perry and Ethan Godlieb pick up awards at conference
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named David Perry, CEO of FSB Insurance Services, as the winner of its 2024 Francis Perkins Award, and Aon’s Ethan Godlieb as the Oliver Rose Biba Young Broker of the Year 2024.
Zurich ‘simplifying’ trading with broker team changes
Zurich has consolidated its commercial and retail distribution teams as it aims to make trading with brokers easier.
Brown & Brown snaps up family-owned broker since 1877
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought two brokers: family-owned Garratts Insurance Brokers Limited and BNF Insurance Services.
Generis Underwriting secures new capacity with Sompo
Generis has reached an agreement with Sompo meaning it can expand its appetite and offer increased limits for its professions professional indemnity and the technology sector specialisms.
Biba 2024: Aviva not afraid of ‘tough’ conversations, but ‘categorially’ committed to broker PL, says MD Morris
Aviva has reiterated its commitment to brokered personal lines business, although it is not opposed to a bit of ‘tough’ love to maintain a consistent approach to the market.
Biba 2024: Brokers and insurers have huge role to play in raising awareness of Martyn’s Law
The insurance industry has a huge role to play in raising awareness of the incoming legislation aimed at protecting premises from terrorism attacks, the audience at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2024 conference has heard.
TBIG invests in Deva
The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.
Most read
- ‘Not right’: Biba CEO Trudgill reveals sad letter of small broker crushed by regulation
- Jensten wholesale division split sees MD Simon Taylor exit
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Biba 2024: Aviva not afraid of ‘tough’ conversations, but ‘categorially’ committed to broker PL, says MD Morris
- Ecclesiastical seeks further schemes growth with new broker tool
- Cost-of-living crisis pushes up premium finance demand