Biba 2024: Work from home being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ in luring broker talent

Work from home is being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ in the war for talent, said broker boss Shona Robertson.

Roberston, a partner at H&R Insurance Services, said her broker has 22 staff across two locations. The staff are hybrid workers. Speaking as part of a panel at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference titled ’What’s next for brokers?’, Robertson added she would love to get her staff back in the office more, although, not five days a week. “What is stopping me forcing more time in the office is the competition,” she said. “All I get is, ‘well, if I can go and work for another big