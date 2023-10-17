Partners& bolsters Northern hub with latest broker deal

Partners& has bolstered its presence in the North of England with a deal for Stephensons Risk Management

Led by managing director Mike McNulty, the Wigan-based broking business has over 35 years’ experience serving both commercial and personal lines clients.

McNulty said: “From my first meetings with [CEO] Phil Barton and his team at Partners&, it was clear that we shared the same vision and business ethics in delivering excellence for our clients.

“I always take pride in our professionalism and service delivery over the years as we have grown, and I’m very excited to be joining a business that