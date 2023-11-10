People Moves: 6 – 10 November 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Markel, Aviva, WTW, HSB, TL Dallas, Academy and Wakam.

Markel hires Chris Conyard

Chris Conyard has joined Markel as digital and portfolio executive in its distribution strategies and business development team.

He has over twenty years’ experience in the global insurance industry and joins from AIG where he was responsible for distribution strategy and strategic broker relationships.

Conyard will work with the underwriting and development teams and be based at Markel’s London