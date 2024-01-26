People Moves: 22 – 26 January 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves. Featuring: Genasys, WTW, MorganAsh, Verlingue, BLW Insurance Brokers, Aventum and Jensten. Sharon Brown named board advisor at Genasys Sharon Brown named board advisor at Genasys Genasys has appointed Sharon Brown as board advisor, bringing over three decades of experience in the insurance industry to the role. Brown holds numerous senior leadership roles including a directorship at the Managing General Agents’ Association. André Symes, group CEO of Genasys, commented: “With her experience and industry insight, Sharon will play a critical

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk