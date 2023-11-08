Insurance Age

ABI calls for IPT cut as motor insurance prices hit record high

The average price of motor insurance increased by 29% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022, reaching a record level £561, according to the Association of British Insurers’ Motor Premium Tracker.

The result was an acceleration on the previous quarter, when the year-on-year rise stood at 21%. From July to September, the average price paid for motor insurance increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The tracker analyses almost 28m policies sold over the past 12 months, and is based on the price

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: