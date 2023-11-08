ABI calls for IPT cut as motor insurance prices hit record high

The average price of motor insurance increased by 29% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022, reaching a record level £561, according to the Association of British Insurers’ Motor Premium Tracker.

The result was an acceleration on the previous quarter, when the year-on-year rise stood at 21%. From July to September, the average price paid for motor insurance increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The tracker analyses almost 28m policies sold over the past 12 months, and is based on the price