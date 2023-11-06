Centricity MD Becky Morris on meeting its five-year plan with a ‘pretty unique’ approach

Becky Morris founded Centricity, based in Horsham, West Sussex, in October 2021 with Financial Conduct Authority authorisation following in February 2022. The business won the Start-up Broker Award at the recent UK Broker Awards.

Morris felt late 2021 was a great time to start a new, completely independent broker in the current world of ongoing consolidation. Centricity now has about 150 construction, manufacturing, and property clients and targets businesses with £10,000 premium.

Independence

Morris started in the insurance industry at 19 with an independent broker prospecting and collecting renewal dates. She was then promoted to the front of house selling shop and office and very small package policies.

“That gave