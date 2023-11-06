Insurance Age

Centricity MD Becky Morris on meeting its five-year plan with a ‘pretty unique’ approach

Becky Morris
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Becky Morris founded Centricity, based in Horsham, West Sussex, in October 2021 with Financial Conduct Authority authorisation following in February 2022. The business won the Start-up Broker Award at the recent UK Broker Awards.

Morris felt late 2021 was a great time to start a new, completely independent broker in the current world of ongoing consolidation. Centricity now has about 150 construction, manufacturing, and property clients and targets businesses with £10,000 premium.

Independence

Morris started in the insurance industry at 19 with an independent broker prospecting and collecting renewal dates. She was then promoted to the front of house selling shop and office and very small package policies.

“That gave

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: