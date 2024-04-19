People Moves: 15 – 19 April 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: WTW, Ageas, SSP Broker, Chaucer Group, NPA Insurance, Optio and Aegis.

WTW Risk & Broking names global head of claims switching from Aon

Neil Harrison will join WTW Risk & Broking as global head of claims at the end of April from Aon and report directly to Adam Garrard, global head of risk & broking.

Harrison will focus on all aspects of WTW’s claims proposition. This includes aligning claims teams working with the business’s specialist industry practices as well as delivering “enhanced”