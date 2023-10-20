Insurance Age

Ardonagh, Aston Lark, Marsh and WTW staff among those chosen for CII New Gen broking group

The Chartered Insurance Institute has announced the 2023/24 broking group cohort of the New Generation talent programme.

In total the CII had 150 applicants, split across its four groups Broking, Claims, London Market and Underwriting.

Now in its twelfth year, the CII’s New Generation programme is positioned as a professional development opportunity for professionals with five or more years’ experience within their field.

The broking group consists of:

Adam Ross Marsh

Annabel Baker Willis Towers Watson

Dafydd Jonathan Ardonagh Advisory

Jack Durrant Aston Lark

Jon Filer Self Employed

Kelly Limer WTW

Louis

