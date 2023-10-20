Ardonagh, Aston Lark, Marsh and WTW staff among those chosen for CII New Gen broking group
The Chartered Insurance Institute has announced the 2023/24 broking group cohort of the New Generation talent programme.
In total the CII had 150 applicants, split across its four groups Broking, Claims, London Market and Underwriting.
Now in its twelfth year, the CII’s New Generation programme is positioned as a professional development opportunity for professionals with five or more years’ experience within their field.
The broking group consists of:
Adam Ross Marsh
Annabel Baker Willis Towers Watson
Dafydd Jonathan Ardonagh Advisory
Jack Durrant Aston Lark
Jon Filer Self Employed
Kelly Limer WTW
Louis
