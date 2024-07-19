Insurance Age

People Moves: 15 – 19 July 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: Addresscloud, WTW, CFC, Axa Commercial, Kentro and Ageas.

Addresscloud makes trio of hires

Addresscloud has grown its team with three hires as Chris King has been appointed to product director, Jessica Rowe as client account manager, and Vasileios Katziouras as engineer.

King previously worked at comparethemarket.com as head of products for home insurance. He also spent six years at RSA in a number of aggregator relationship roles.

Over nine years, Rowe held a range of roles from sales

