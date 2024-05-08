Biba reduces burden for board members after agreeing special resolution

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has recruited some new people to its main board and agreed to changes to make the commitment of those involved with all of its committees less onerous, including fewer meetings.

The Biba members that sit on the main board serve an initial period of three years as chair of one of the advisory boards, feeding into the board insight and opinion from a broad representation of brokers.

Edward Castles, managing director of WTW has accepted the role of chair of its International and Wholesale Brokers’ Advisory Board (IWBAB) and takes a seat on the main Biba board.

He takes the place of Ryan Bond of Marsh who has completed his tenure and steps down.

