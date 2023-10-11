My Perfect Broker Week: Prabhmeet Singh, WTW
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Prabhmeet Singh, global finance director at WTW, shares his thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
Being prepared for upcoming meetings and presentations, but at the same time, being excited for new challenges the week will bring.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
My week is generally a mix of working from home and the office. I like to go in for larger meetings to be with colleagues or new joiners, or indeed to resolve any issues that are best done in person.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
Where pre-reading is available and teams are brought together to discuss/negotiate a particular issue.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
To be honest, sometimes lunch breaks aren’t at a fixed time or length. I’m conscious of letting the mind and body rest and the impact that has on productivity, so I try to manage my day accordingly. Downtime from tech for at least 30 mins does wonders, and building in daily time for self-reflection is useful.
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after-work event you have recently attended?
I attended a Dive In event on how the influence of media shapes the insurance industry’s inclusion journey. The conversation and energy was great, and I asked a question to the panel so it felt like a personal experience.
My approach to networking is very organic and I find people tend to navigate to your energy if you have the right intention.
Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
In person meet ups once a quarter and getting some food are great to reconnect on the human side of work relationships. But also checking in regularly with team mates if virtually done – I am more of a caller and speak rather than to hide behind an email!
Have you had a ‘workation’?
Not so far. I wouldn’t rule it out for the future!
On Friday evening, how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
Spending time with family, meeting friends, playing music and singing.
Prabhmeet will be part of the panel Winning the talent war in the insurance industry at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.
