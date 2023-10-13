Insurance Age

Motor premiums surge to record high

Steve Dukes, CEO, Confused
Photo: Confused
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Motorists are paying 58% more than a year ago for comprehensive car insurance, according to the latest research by Confused and WTW.

Average premiums paid soared by 19% in the third quarter to £924, the highest quarterly jump since the Confused Price Index was launched in 2006.

The cost, £338 up on the same quarter of last year, broke a new record succeeding the previous quarter’s peak. The index has now risen for eight quarters in a row.

The researchers noted that with insurers battling sustained cost pressures, the rises continue to far outstrip the CPI rate of general inflation, which was below 7% in August.

The figures

