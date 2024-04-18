First fall in car premiums for over two years

Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 5% in the first three months of 2024 after nine consecutive quarters of rises, according to the latest research from Confused/WTW.

However, the small reduction still left the year-on-year cost hike at 43%.

The run of increases had pushed premiums to a record high.

The latest price data, compiled from over six million customer quotes, set the average price at £941.

Regions

All regions across the UK recorded price falls over the last three months.

Drivers in Northern Ireland saw the largest percentage decrease of 8% with average premiums now costing £968.

The smallest annual decrease was seen in Central Scotland, where drivers had