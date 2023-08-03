AA

On 9 June 1905 a small group of motoring enthusiasts band together to warn fellow drivers about speed traps. They opt to call themselves the Motorists' Mutual Association. In 1907 the AA devised and offered its first motor insurance policies. Today the business provides insurance in a number of different other sectors including travel and household, alongside motorbikes and electric vehicles.


The AA  features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing, and the Insurance Age Top 50 Insurance Brokers in Personal Lines listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.

AA confirms offer talks amid refinancing

The group is meeting with Centerbridge Partners Europe, LLP alongside Towerbrook Capital Partners UK, Platinum Equity Advisors and Warburg Pincus International as it flags £2.65bn of debt.

