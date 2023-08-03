On 9 June 1905 a small group of motoring enthusiasts band together to warn fellow drivers about speed traps. They opt to call themselves the Motorists' Mutual Association. In 1907 the AA devised and offered its first motor insurance policies. Today the business provides insurance in a number of different other sectors including travel and household, alongside motorbikes and electric vehicles.



