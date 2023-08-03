AA
On 9 June 1905 a small group of motoring enthusiasts band together to warn fellow drivers about speed traps. They opt to call themselves the Motorists' Mutual Association. In 1907 the AA devised and offered its first motor insurance policies. Today the business provides insurance in a number of different other sectors including travel and household, alongside motorbikes and electric vehicles.
AA Insurance Services switches to CDL from inhouse legacy system
AA Insurance Services has gone live on CDL Strata, kicking of a phased programme to migrate about two million car and home policies, Insurance Age can reveal.
AA insurance earnings fall 21% as dual pricing ban hits commissions
The AA’s earnings fell 21% to £55m (2022: £70m) in 2022 as the insurance business suffered from claims inflation and lower commissions following the FCA’s pricing ban.
Premium Credit bought by Towerbrook Capital Partners
TowerBrook Capital Partners, a London and New York-based international investment firm, has agreed to buy Premium Credit from Cinven.
Broker revenue falls at the AA
Revenue from broking activities fell to £100m for the year to 31 January 2022, the AA has revealed.
Brokers praise insurer response to storms claims
Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin could cost UK insurers more than £400m in claims, according to Moodys.
Private equity picks up the AA for £219m
An offer from Towerbrook and Warburg Pincus has been recommended to shareholders.
TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus team up to progress AA takeover talks
Centerbridge and Platinum Equity have pulled out of discussions "by mutual agreement" as AA continues to explore options including an equity raise.
Deadline extended for AA takeover talks
The three potential buyers have an additional four weeks to make a bid for the AA as the motor specialist says discussions are progressing.
AA confirms offer talks amid refinancing
The group is meeting with Centerbridge Partners Europe, LLP alongside Towerbrook Capital Partners UK, Platinum Equity Advisors and Warburg Pincus International as it flags £2.65bn of debt.
AA posts insurance growth in trading update
Company said the number of policies it manages, as well as income per policy, had risen over 2019.
Covid-19: Six month MOT exemption announced
The AA said it had raised MOT concerns with transport ministers last week.
Aviva return to AA panel confirmed
Provider exited the AA portfolio around 11 years ago shortly after buying its rival RAC.
Most complained about insurer revealed
Data from the Financial Conduct Authority highlighted the most complained about providers and brokers.
AA’s insurance business sees revenue rise
Insurance business shows growth in number of policies in motor and home as broker division adds Aviva to panel.
Van insurance premiums shoot up
The sector continued to display big pricing disparities across age groups and experts warn Ogden will increase market volatility.
Which? survey reveals worst insurers for handling claims
Consumer organisation asked car and home insurance customers to rate their claims experience, with The AA scoring lowest in the car sector and RSA being rated worst in home.
AA reports first rise in car premiums for nearly two years
Figures for Q4 2018 show 2.7% uptick.