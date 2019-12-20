People Moves Round-up: 16-20 December

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Marsh, AA, Pen Underwriting, Allianz, Chartered Insurance Institute, Aviva.

Marsh appoints John Walsh as head of office, Leeds

Marsh has announced the appointment of John Walsh as head of office, corporate division, Leeds. He reports to Allan McPherson, regional managing director for North of England & Scotland, corporate division.

Marsh’s corporate division provides insurance broking, risk advisory and claims services to a wide range of organisations. In his new role as head of office in Leeds, Walsh assumes overall responsibility for Marsh’s corporate clients across Yorkshire.

Walsh joined Marsh in January 2014 and was previously based in Manchester as UK & Ireland claims leader for the corporate division.

AA appoints chief financial officer

AA has announced the appointment of Kevin Dangerfield to the board as chief financial officer (CFO).

Dangerfield is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has over 25 years’ experience in a variety of industries including technology and manufacturing. He was most recently CFO of Wilmcote Holdings. Prior to this, he held various CFO roles in public listed companies, including Laird and Morgan Advance Materials.

Dangerfield will join the board of AA and assume the CFO role on 6 January 2020, subject to FCA approval. On the same date, Mark Strickland will step down as interim CFO and continue in a group project role as part of the executive committee reporting to the CEO, Simon Breakwell.

Pen Underwriting bolsters sales team

Pen Underwriting has appointed Matt Cannell and Will Roffey to its UK sales & distribution team. They are responsible for providing strategic support to Pen’s brokers in the Midlands and East regions respectively, as well as building new broker relationships.

Bringing over 10 years’ insurance experience, Cannell joins Pen from the South West business development team at Aspen Risk Management. Prior to this, he held roles at Marsh, Aviva and Aon in both broking and underwriting.

Roffey joins Pen from Towergate Insurance, where he spent four years as an account executive. Will also has experience in account management, having started his career at NFU Mutual as a sales consultant in 2011.

Allianz announces two newly created SME roles

Allianz Insurance has announced two newly created roles within its SME business.

Anneke Graham has been appointed to the role of SME portfolio manager. Having joined Allianz in 2001, Anneke most recently held the position of underwriting manager for engineering, construction & power. In her new role, Anneke will have responsibility for Allianz’s SME portfolio management.

Mark Josephs has become SME insight manager. In his new role, Mark will focus on developing new and innovative ways to exploit data and emerging technology for the SME account.

CII appoints new Professional Standards Committee chair

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Jennette Newman as chair of the Professional Standards Committee. Newman takes over from David Hertzell, who stepped down as chair last month after serving six years in the role.

Newman is a partner in the insurance division of law firm Clyde & Co and is also vice president of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers.

She has been involved with the CII as part of the Insurance Institute of London’s mentoring programme and was involved with the Insuring Women’s Futures initiative.

Aviva appoints George Culmer as senior independent director

Aviva has appointed George Culmer as senior independent non-executive director (NED) with effect from 1 January 2020. Culmer will succeed Glyn Barker, who retires from the board and as senior independent director on 31 December 2019.

Culmer was appointed as a NED of Aviva on 25 September 2019 and was most recently chief financial officer of Lloyds Banking Group.

