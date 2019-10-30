Aviva return to AA panel confirmed

Provider exited the AA portfolio around 11 years ago shortly after buying its rival RAC.

Aviva has re-joined the panel for broker and motor services provider The AA.

The AA confirmed that the insurer has returned to its panel after around 11 years.

Aviva completed a £1.1bn deal to buy AA rival RAC in September 2005. Three years later, it exited the panel of the AA.

Motor

The AA said it was pleased to announce the addition of Aviva, which it described as the UK’s largest insurer, onto its broker panel for motor insurance.

Aviva is the first external insurer to join the AA motor panel, which includes many of the UK’s leading insurance companies, in over 10 years.

The AA suggested that the move will help expand the potential market for the AA broker as well as providing competitive premiums for AA members and customers.

Simon Breakwell, AA CEO, commented: “Aviva insures one in 10 cars on UK roads, so we are delighted to welcome this incredible partner onto our panel. This demonstrates the strength, stability and potential of the panel and our insurance business.

“Growing our insurance profile and customer base is key to our ongoing success and shows that we are on target to achieve our goals.”

Progress

He added: “We are making significant progress on our strategic plan, including growing the insurance business, and are building operational momentum across the AA, working closely with our partners and forming long-term relationships remains a key focus for our business.”

Aviva went on to sell RAC to Carlyle Group for £1bn in 2011.

The last set of results for The AA outlined that Aviva would rejoin its panel. The figures for H1 2019 also reported an insurance revenue increase for the first half of 2019 to £73m, up on the £69m reported in the same period in 2018.

An Aviva spokesperson commented: “We were on the AA panel a number of years ago, and we look at and assess new distribution opportunities periodically and base any decision on the information presented at that time.”

