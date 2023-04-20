Insurance Age

AA insurance earnings fall 21% as dual pricing ban hits commissions

aa-van-2015
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The AA’s earnings fell 21% to £55m (2022: £70m) in 2022 as the insurance business suffered from claims inflation and lower commissions following the FCA’s pricing ban.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell in a ‘challenging external environment’, the broking group confirmed in its full-year results to 2023.

The AA said: “Driven by the challenging external environment, adjusted Ebitda in our Insurance business reduced by £15m to £55m (2022: £70m).

The underwriting business remained profitable, but it was negatively impacted by the inflationary environment that emerged during the year. The AA

“The underwriting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: