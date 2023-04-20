AA insurance earnings fall 21% as dual pricing ban hits commissions

The AA’s earnings fell 21% to £55m (2022: £70m) in 2022 as the insurance business suffered from claims inflation and lower commissions following the FCA’s pricing ban.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell in a ‘challenging external environment’, the broking group confirmed in its full-year results to 2023.

The AA said: “Driven by the challenging external environment, adjusted Ebitda in our Insurance business reduced by £15m to £55m (2022: £70m).

