Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market

For the 36th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s Covid-Cast video series we gathered together an esteemed panel of ‘grumpy old insurance execs’ to talk about how to trade through a hard market, something many might have not experienced before.

A market described on the broadcast as: “The best of times. A market for the smart and a market for the fools”.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss the importance of avoiding knee jerk reactions and not pushing too hard to make money; the value of offering brokers flexibility over terms and collateral to help advise clients; the uncertainties and dynamics of this hard market compared to previous ones – not least the impact of business interruption test case; and why training staff is so key, are:

Phil Bunker, non-executive, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Prestige Insurance and The AA

Simon Cooter, non-executive, Qlaims and strategic adviser, Quotall

Chris Hanks, non-executive, Liberty Mutual

David Smith, non-executive, AIG UK and Bupa; and chairman, Lockton Companies LLP

We are taking a break from Insurance Covid-Casts during August. Watch out for more video-casts on Insurance Age and Insurance Post in September.