Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
For the 36th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s Covid-Cast video series we gathered together an esteemed panel of ‘grumpy old insurance execs’ to talk about how to trade through a hard market, something many might have not experienced before.
A market described on the broadcast as: “The best of times. A market for the smart and a market for the fools”.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss the importance of avoiding knee jerk reactions and not pushing too hard to make money; the value of offering brokers flexibility over terms and collateral to help advise clients; the uncertainties and dynamics of this hard market compared to previous ones – not least the impact of business interruption test case; and why training staff is so key, are:
Phil Bunker, non-executive, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Prestige Insurance and The AA
Simon Cooter, non-executive, Qlaims and strategic adviser, Quotall
Chris Hanks, non-executive, Liberty Mutual
David Smith, non-executive, AIG UK and Bupa; and chairman, Lockton Companies LLP
We are taking a break from Insurance Covid-Casts during August. Watch out for more video-casts on Insurance Age and Insurance Post in September.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Roles from LV and L&G at risk amid redundancy programme
- Hiscox QC accuses FCA of “tearing up the rule book on causation”
- LV puts 600 roles at risk of redundancy
- Insurers’ QC claims FCA is “forcing a square peg into a round hole” in BI test case
- Unprecedented challenge for broker PI as prices double and exclusions threaten non-compliance
- Marsh Commercial offers cashback to former personal lines customers
- Sharon Bishop exits Close Brothers amid restructure