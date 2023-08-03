Insurance Age

AA Insurance Services switches to CDL from inhouse legacy system

aa-van-2015
AA Insurance Services has gone live on CDL Strata, kicking of a phased programme to migrate about two million car and home policies, Insurance Age can reveal.

The firm previously used an in-house legacy system.

CDL committed it will deliver “a step change” in AA Insurance Services’ digital capabilities and “act as an enabler for the realisation of ambitious growth and efficiency targets”.

Win

The account win for CDL was first revealed in its recently published 2022 results when the technology specialists reported a 3.56% rise in turnover to £55.68m but a drop in post-tax profit from £11.19m to £10.64m.

CDL listed the AA brand will benefit from

