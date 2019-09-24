AA’s insurance business sees revenue rise

Insurance business shows growth in number of policies in motor and home as broker division adds Aviva to panel.

The AA reported that its insurance revenue for the first half of 2019 of £73m, up on the £69m reported for the same period last year.

Ebitda slipped to £28m (H1 2018: £29m) and average income per policy fell to £69m compared to £73m this time last year.

Operating profit also dropped slightly from £25m this time last year to £23m.

Its financial services segment, which includes broking reported a revenue increase of 2% to £62m (H1 19: £61m), in line with expectations.

The motor policy book grew by 22% since last year to 803,000 (H1 19: 659,000, FY 19: 731,000) and the home book grew by 3% to 841,000 (H1 19: 816,000, FY 19: 830,000), something the AA said reflected the continued strong growth of its in-house underwriter as well as the benefit of ongoing investment in systems including Insurer Hosted Pricing (IHP) for the broker.

Aviva

The broking business is also set to see Aviva added to its panel in Q3 2020 something The AA said will help to further accelerate volume growth in the motor book.

Turning to insurance underwriting the company reported that its revenue is continuing to grow strongly to £11m compared to £8m in the prior period. Gross earned premiums were £29m (H1 19: £12m). Deferral of broker commissions amounted to a reduction in revenue of £2m (H1 19: nil) due to growth in Insurance Services broker commissions.

The half year report showed that in line with its strategy to drive profitable growth of the insurer using data to deliver more competitive premiums, it grew the motor book by 55% since last year to 401,000 (H1 19: 258,000, FY 19: 339,000) driven largely by non-member channel which is currently at 138,000 policies and the underwritten home book increased by 48% to 304,000 (H1 19: 205,000, FY 19: 259,000).

The report outlined that, alongside the non-member policy growth, The AA is actively developing strategies to increase its online competitiveness and cross-sell capabilities to increase the penetration levels within our existing member base.

It also reported its Combined Operating Ratio (COR) was in-line with its long-term target of 95%.

Group

The group’s revenue rose by 2%, it reached £491m in the first six months of this year, it was £480m in July 2018. While its profit before tax has grown 50% year-on-year, (£28m in July 2018, £42m in July 2019).

Simon Breakwell, group CEO said: “We are pleased to report a first-half performance in line with our expectations, with growth in Trading EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation. In our Roadside business, we have stabilised our personal membership base, and are confident that this will be broadly flat this year and return to growth next year. Our Insurance business continues to generate strong rates of profitable policy growth, and we expect this to continue during the second half.

“We are making significant progress on our strategic plan and are building operational momentum across the AA, including our strategic partnership with Admiral as well as the launch of Smart Breakdown in Q4.

“We remain on-track to deliver Trading EBITDA growth this financial year in line with current market expectations.”

