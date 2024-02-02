The AA buys Keycare

The AA has purchased Key Care, the household and motor key insurance specialist.

It will now form part of The AA Group along with DriveTech and Prestige Fleet Servicing.

The AA is a customer of Keycare and said it had bought the company to grow its product base to members and customers.

Adrian Flux, Acorn, Aviva, BGL Insurance, Hastings and Policy Expert are also clients of Keycare, which claims to have more than two million customers.

