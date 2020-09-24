TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus team up to progress AA takeover talks

TowerBrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus International have formed a consortium in order to make a potential offer for AA.

AA stated that the consortium had “confirmed its strong interest” in pursuing a possible all-cash offer for the business, with the intention to de-lever the AA’s capital structure significantly. The Group stated that this was in line with its own objectives.

In August, the company confirmed that it was in talks with a number of parties with the possibility of an