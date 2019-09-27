Quizzical questions: 27 September 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The provider has reported a number of management changes this week.
Rebrand follows Ascent's merger with Cove Programs.
Lloyd’s has published the results of its culture survey which was undertook over the summer following numerous reports of sexual inequality in the market.
He will work with GRP's brokers and MGAs on new deals.
Insurance business showed growth in number of policies in motor and home.
