Deadline extended for AA takeover talks
The three potential buyers have an additional four weeks to make a bid for the AA as the motor specialist says discussions are progressing.
The AA has been granted a deadline extension as it explained that takeover talks with a number of potential offerors have “continued to progress”.
The business announced on 4 August that it was in talks with several parties with the possibility of an offer being made in connection with a refinancing deal.
Platinum Equity Advisors and Warburg Pincus International are both looking at making a bid for the whole business, while Centerbridge Partners Europe and Towerbrook Capital Partners are considering a joint bid.
The initial deadline for the potential buyers to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the AA or to walk away from it was today (1 September).
The board of the AA has now secured an extension to 29 September as it noted that discussions are progressing and due diligence is ongoing.
Debt
The business said in a statement: “There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. A further announcement will be made as appropriate.”
The AA stated earlier this year that it has approximately £2.65bn of total net debt, of which £913m is scheduled to fall due for repayment within the next two years.
