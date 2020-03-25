Covid-19: Six month MOT exemption announced

The AA said it had raised MOT concerns with transport ministers last week.

The government has announced that vehicle owners will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing.

Legislation will be introduced on 30 March and will come into immediate effect for 12 months.

The government said that until 30 March, drivers will still need to get their vehicle tested until the new regulations come into place.

For people who are self-isolating, the Department for Transport said it is working with insurers and the police to ensure that they “will not be negatively affected”.

Reaction

Edmund King, AA president, welcomed the news: “With partial lockdown on the horizon, the AA raised concerns about MOTs with transport ministers last week as many drivers were anxious about their MOT running out whilst in self-isolation.

“We are glad they have listened and provided a sensible solution. Drivers should only use their cars for essential journeys throughout the lockdown and must ensure they keep their car in a good condition.”

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) added: “In this unprecedented situation, insurers will not penalise you if you can’t get an MOT. Safety is paramount so check your brakes, tyres and lights before driving.”

Brokers

A spokesperson for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) commented: “Our members tell us that the insurer response to the decision to extend MOTs on vehicles is very positive. We expect there to be no implications, as long as vehicles remain roadworthy and motorists are not ignoring obvious safety issues.

“Motor insurance demands that any vehicle which requires one, must have a valid MOT however most insurers are saying that absence of an MOT certificate in itself, will not invalidate the cover.

“It is important however to note that the vehicle would likely have been expected to have an MOT prior to the Government announcement on March 25; and insurers may reserve the right to satisfy themselves that the insured vehicle was roadworthy if an accident occurs, and no MOT is available, and the circumstances deem it prudent to do so.”

Pandemic

Announcing the exemption, transport secretary Grant Shapps stated: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

