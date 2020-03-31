AA posts insurance growth in trading update

Company said the number of policies it manages, as well as income per policy, had risen over 2019.

The AA has published a trading update ahead of its full-year results.

Unaudited figures show that the group’s revenue increased 2% from £979m for the year ended January 2019 to £995m for the year ended January 2020.

Over the same period, profit before tax more than doubled, jumping from £53m to £107m.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the Financial Conduct Authority has requested that companies delay publishing full accounts until 5 April 2020.

Insurance

Turning to its insurance business, the AA stated that it had experienced 19% growth in motor policies and 2% growth in home policies.

The number of motor policies rose from 731,000 to 869,000, and the number home policies ticked upwards from 830,000 to 844,000.

The AA credited the increases to investment in marketing, incremental sales and renewals through its in-house underwriting, and systems investments.

The group also quoted that income per policy rose 4% from £80 to £83. The calculation includes income from its underwriter and accident management businesses.

Outbreak

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the trading update stated: “The AA provides an essential service and we have initiated a number of actions across our Roadside and Insurance businesses to ensure the continuity of our operations and services.

“We have put in place appropriate safety protocols across the Group including the implementation of an extensive programme of home working which has enabled the temporary closure of all of our offices with the exception of Oldbury, our emergency contact centre.

“To date, the spread of Covid-19 has not impacted the Group materially but there continue to be risks, including disruptions to our operations and, consistent with the rest of the market, there can be no certainty as to the future impact.”

