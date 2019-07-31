Van insurance premiums shoot up

The sector continued to display big pricing disparities across age groups and experts warn Ogden will increase market volatility.

Van insurance premiums have risen 8.3% over the last year, according to research published by Consumer Intelligence.

The analytics company’s latest Van Insurance Price Index found that the average premium for van drivers is now £1,171.

Drivers who use their vans for business purposes attract a higher average premium of £1,202, while those who insure under ‘social, domestic and pleasure’ policies pay only £1,046 on average.

This gap across categories is beginning to narrow, however, with premiums rising 8.1% and 8.7% in each category respectively.

The numbers are in stark contrast to car insurance, with The AA reporting a 5.9% fall in premiums over 2018.

Age

According to Consumer Intelligence, van insurance premiums continue to display extreme variation across age groups.

The average annual premium for a van driver aged 17 to 24 is currently £3,958. This plummets to £823 for those aged 25 to 49 and £508 for those over 50.

All groups have seen their premiums rise by more than 7% over the past year.

Consumer Intelligence blamed the disparities across age groups on the relative absence of telematics in the van market – referring to ‘black box’ insurers in other sectors.

The analytics firm also warned that the recent change in the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25% may introduce volatility into the market.

“Depending on how insurers have managed their claims reserves in preparation for the change, this will dictate if we see any painful increases in premiums or – indeed – some welcomed price reductions over the coming months,” commented John Blevins, pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence.

