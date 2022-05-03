Premium Credit bought by Towerbrook Capital Partners

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cinven bought Premium Credit, a provider of premium finance for commercial and retail insurance products, as well as other specialist lending solutions, for an enterprise value of £462m in 2015.

Tara Waite, CEO of Premium Credit, said: “After a successful period under Cinven’s ownership, we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with TowerBrook in the years ahead. TowerBrook has an impressive history of investing in financial services