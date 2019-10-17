Most complained about insurer revealed

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority highlighted the most complained about providers and brokers.

Complaints data from the Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted the most complained about firms in the GI space.

Aviva was the most complained about insurer in H1 2019, for the first six months of 2019.

The provider received a total of 142,581 complaints from customers about insurance during the period, resolving 30.7% within three days and a further 60.9% within eight weeks.

Aviva was recently ranked as the UK’s largest insurer in 2019 by sister publication Post.

It was followed by UK Insurance with 47,027 complaints, Axa PPP Healthcare with 24,400 complaints, and RSA Insurance with 21,181 complaints.

These firms are ranked as the fourth, ninth, and third largest insurers in the UK respectively.

Allianz, Axa, and LV trailed Aviva with 14,496, 13,701 and 7,990 complaints.

Brokers

The data reveals that Admiral was the GI broker that received the most complaints regarding insurance in H1 2019.

Admiral received 52,681 complaints over the period. It resolved 58.2% of these cases within three days and an additional 40.1% were resolved within eight weeks.

The firm was followed by Hastings, the AA, and the Co-op with 28,068, 16,846, and 11,316 complaints respectively.

In September 2019, Insurance Age ranked Hastings as the UK’s largest broker in personal lines, controlling over £1bn in premiums.

The AA also placed in the top five, reporting between £250m and £499.99m in GWP.

Others

Elsewhere, Lloyd’s of London received a total of 10,364 complaints about insurance during H1 2019.

The marketplace resolved 36.3% of complaints within three days and another 58.8% within eight weeks.

The complaints data follows the publication of the Lloyd’s culture survey last month.

About 24% of respondents agreed that the organisation was too focused on achieving short-term results.

The market employs around 45,000 people in total.

