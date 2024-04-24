AA’s insurance arm Ebitda jumps by 42%

The AA’s insurance arm’s adjusted Ebitda rose by 42% to £64m as its broker books fell slightly in the year ended 31 January 2024.

The total revenue for the insurance arm jumped to £355m from £295m the year prior.

It was made up mainly by £1o2m from broking activities and £234m from underwriting.

In its insurance broker, the motor book fell from just over 1m policies in 2023 to 996,000. The home book also decreased by 2.8% to 731,000 this year.

The insurance division includes the AA’s in-house underwriter, which started trading in January 2016. This grew from 958,000 policies in 2023 to 1.1m. Motor policies written by the in