AA confirms offer talks amid refinancing
The AA has confirmed that, as part of its refinancing, it is in talks with a number of parties and there is the possibility of an offer being made in connection with any refinancing deal.
As stated in its preliminary results announcement in May, the Group has approximately £2.65bn of total net debt, of which £913m is scheduled to fall due for repayment within the next two years.
The AA reiterated that it continues to remain well within its financial covenants and praised its performance
