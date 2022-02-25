Brokers praise insurer response to storms claims

Brokers have praised the actions taken by insurers to deal with claims arising from storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin which hit the country last week.

Storm Dudley buffeted the UK on 16 February followed quickly by storm Eunice two days later and then storm Franklin arriving on Sunday.

Data collated by Aon showed that Dudley brought a top wind speed of 81mph to the country but Eunice was the most intense of the three and peaked at 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.

