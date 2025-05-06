Zurich to launch network trading branch for mid-market in Q3
Zurich is building a mid-market business servicing centre for network members to go live in the third quarter, Insurance Age can reveal.
The network trading branch in Cardiff will be staffed initially by six employees and grow from there, Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich, confirmed.
In the first phase it will service brokers in Cobra, Hedron and Bravo Networks with discussions planned to expand to others including Movo, Momentum and WTW Networks in due course.Step change
The shift is the result of work on a network strategy that started at the end of 2023, Lyons, pictured, detailed.
“We’d seen a step change, we thought
