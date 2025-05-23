Insurance Age

Zurich appoints youngest ever regional head

Georgina Davis
Georgina Davis has been appointed head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, succeeding Stephen Davis who is leaving for a new role at another business.

The insurer confirmed that 28-year-old Davis, pictured, is the youngest person to have ever held any regional head role.

She joined Zurich in April 2023 and steps up from head of broker proposition and distribution, which included work on Zurich Club Blue.

Prior to joining the provider, Davis worked with British Engineering Services in various broker-facing roles, which focused on the Midlands market.

Along with three other heads of regions she will report to Morgan Lyons, head of retail commercial

