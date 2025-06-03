Insurance Age

Peach grows appetite in hairdressing scheme expansion with Starpeak

Scissors
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Peach has extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering to include property cover.

The niche commercial insurer has underwritten the product since 2022. Originally launched in 2019 under specialist digital distributor Starpeak’s protectivity brand the scheme previously covered freelance and mobile hairdressers and barbers.

Under the new salon insurance scheme, our policyholders will be covered for the occupation and provision of a premises used for hairdressing services, as well as other additional specified beauty treatments carried out by a qualified hairdresser.

Andy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Keith Hector Commercial Lines Director at Covea
Interview: Keith Hector, Covéa

Keith Hector, commercial lines director at Covéa, looks to make e-trade limits more flexible, highlights “buoyant” schemes business, and teases new products as he targets £200m GWP in 2025.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: