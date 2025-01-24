Home insurance premiums drop 2.2%

The average quoted price of home insurance fell by 2.2% in the last three months of 2024, according to the latest research from Consumer Intelligence.

The analysis from the data benchmarking specialists showed most of last year’s price increases for buildings and contents insurance occurred in the first four months, with the final quarter trimming the annual rise to 10.5%.

The year-on-year figure in the Home Insurance Price Index had previously been as high as 41.6% in the 12 months to April.

However, the turnaround to declining quote prices started in May, ending 19 consecutive months of increases.

RelatedHome insurance prices surge a record 41