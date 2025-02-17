Insurance revenue up 7% at Moneysupermarket in 2024

Moneysupermarket achieved 7% growth in insurance revenue in 2024 to £235.6m.

According to the aggregator, the increase, from £220m in 2023, was underpinned by “record” switching volumes in car and home insurance.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, research from WTW/Confused has shown a 58% surge in average motor premium costs in 2023, followed by declines in 2024 most recently a 3% fall in the final quarter.

