Insurance revenue up 7% at Moneysupermarket in 2024

Moneysupermarket achieved 7% growth in insurance revenue in 2024 to £235.6m.

According to the aggregator, the increase, from £220m in 2023, was underpinned by “record” switching volumes in car and home insurance.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, research from WTW/Confused has shown a 58% surge in average motor premium costs in 2023, followed by declines in 2024 most recently a 3% fall in the final quarter.

RelatedInsurance surge of 28% drives 2023 revenue growth at Moneysupermarket 

Consumer Intelligence has calculated that the average quoted price of home insurance

Q&A with Andrea Wells of Premium Credit

Andrea Wells was recently recruited from Broker Insights by Premium Credit for its newly created role of head of regions and networks. In a Q&A with Insurance Age she shares her insurance market experience and plans for growing the business with brokers.

