Zurich fraud detection rises to £94m

Zurich UK uncovered £94.79m of fraudulent claims in 2024, around £260,000 per day.

The insurer flagged that the number of suspicious claims rose 10% year-on-year to 4,049.

Of the £94m found, up from £78.5m in 2023, casualty accounted for £61.14m.

It’s crucial we remain one step ahead of fraudsters. Every false claim that slips through the net impacts our honest customers. It cuts across every type of insurance.

At nearly two-thirds of the total it was made up by 1,996 claims across minor slips and trips and for more serious injuries with claimants not always honest about how and