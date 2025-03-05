Home insurance premiums fall for third consecutive month

Home insurance premiums fell by 1.3% in February 2025, a third consecutive monthly drop, according to Pearson Ham’s general insurance price index.

However it noted premiums were still 2% higher than at the same time last year.

In February, the median top-five price for home insurance dipped to £219, continuing the downward trend seen in recent months.

The continued decline in home insurance premiums is a welcome relief for policyholders after a period of sustained inflation

Pearson Ham reported price reductions were consistent across all regions in the UK, with the East Midlands seeing the most significant decrease (-1.6%).

East of England