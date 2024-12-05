Alps moves another book to AmTrust

Alps, a provider of insurance add-on policies, has moved its landlord legal expense book to AmTrust International.

The deal is under a full delegated authority agreement. Alps will have a direct binder with AmTrust and will manage claims via its group law firm, Alps Legal, under the agreement.

In August Alps moved its entire motor book to AmTrust. The book included standard motor protection, motor legal expenses, and the Alps Complete product including vehicle hire.

With the backing of AmTrust, we’ve been able to build both a differentiated policy and experience.

The landlord legal expense book move has enabled