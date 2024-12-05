Insurance Age

Alps moves another book to AmTrust

legal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Alps, a provider of insurance add-on policies, has moved its landlord legal expense book to AmTrust International.

The deal is under a full delegated authority agreement. Alps will have a direct binder with AmTrust and will manage claims via its group law firm, Alps Legal, under the agreement.

In August Alps moved its entire motor book to AmTrust. The book included standard motor protection, motor legal expenses, and the Alps Complete product including vehicle hire.

With the backing of AmTrust, we’ve been able to build both a differentiated policy and experience.

The landlord legal expense book move has enabled

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.

Review of the Year 2024: Hedron Network’s Duncan Pagan

Duncan Pagan, consultancy services director at Hedron, reflects on frown-inducing M&A; weighs up the tangible benefits-to-burden ratio when it comes to regulation; and would love to see the Hedron brand atop the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: