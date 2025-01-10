Van Ameyde UK to come under Woodgate & Clark brand

Woodgate & Clark and Van Ameyde UK have confirmed plans to become one integrated business under the Woodgate & Clark brand.

All employees of Van Ameyde UK will transfer over to Woodgate & Clark in an integration process due to complete by early March 2025.

Woodgate & Clark has been part of international claims management group Van Ameyde since 2015.

We are entering an exciting new chapter in our history as we evolve to meet the changing needs of the insurance market.

Last year Woodgate & Clark exhibited at the Biba Conference for the first time in a move designed to get closer to the broking community.

The integration